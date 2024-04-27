Denver Broncos add stellar young corner with fifth-round selection
Denver Broncos add to their CB room with the selection of Kris Abrams-Draine.
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos continue to add to their already impressive 2024 NFL Draft class with the selection of Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine at Pick 145 coming in the fifth round. The 22-year-old dynamic corner will immediately provide solid depth and needed competition to a previously weak cornerback room.
Abrams-Draine will join a Broncos secondary that includes Patrick Surtain ll, Riley Moss, Levi Wallace, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Damarri Mathis. While defensive coordinator Vance Joseph already has his hands full with developing a few young corners currently on the roster, the 5-foot-11 defensive back should have no issue transitioning to Joseph's defensive scheme. The Missouri product from Mobile, Alabama is coming off a career-best season in 2023.
In 13 games, Abrams-Draine recorded 51 total tackles, four interceptions, two and a half tackles for loss, 13 passes defended, and a forced fumble. During his four-year tenure in the SEC, he recorded an impressive 34 passes defended and seven interceptions. In addition to his elite play in the secondary, Abrams-Draine is capable of making an impact on special teams as well. In 2021, he averaged 22.4 yards per kick return and returned one for a touchdown as well. Assuming Marvin Mims Jr. takes on an increased role at the receiver position in 2024, Denver could be planning for their new fifth-round draft choice to be the team's next returner.
In 2023, Abrams-Draine also produced a career-best 89.9 PFF grade which ranked seventh among cornerbacks in his class. The 22-year-old stud corner is also well-known for being one of the best route-recognition corners in this year's draft, if not the best. He's going to add some much-needed speed to Denver's defense that proved to be an issue for the team in 2023.
After being drafted, Abrams-Draine shared a wholesome response to the news, "It's a special day. I've been waiting for this moment my whole life." The fifth-round corner will be an excellent addition to Denver's secondary that lacks the ball skills needed to complement the opposite end of Patrick Surtain ll. Vance Joseph should have some fun with this pick considering his outstanding ability as a predominantly zone-coverage corner.