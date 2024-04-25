2024 NFL Draft tracker: Grading every Denver Broncos pick and trade
What moves are the Denver Broncos making in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft is absolutely critical for the Denver Broncos as they face a major crossroads as a franchise. It's year two of the Sean Payton era, and the Broncos made one of the boldest moves in NFL history by cutting quarterback Russell Wilson just two years after a blockbuster trade that landed him in Denver. The decision to cut Wilson left the Broncos with an historic $85 million in dead salary cap, but has paved the way for the team to usher in a new era.
Never before has Sean Payton used a 1st or 2nd-round draft choice on the quarterback position while he's been an NFL head coach. George Paton hasn't spent a single draft choice in his time as Broncos GM on the quarterback position. The Broncos know the time has come to invest in the most position in the sport, but when and where is that going to happen?
We're going to have you covered all weekend as the Broncos are poised to pick eight times in the 2024 NFL Draft.
When do the Denver Broncos pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
- 1st round: 12th overall
- 3rd round: 76th overall
- 4th round: 121st overall
- 5th round: 136th overall
- 5th round: 145th overall
- 5th round: 147th overall
- 6th round: 207th overall
- 7th round: 256th overall
Broncos 2024 NFL Draft tracker: Grades for every pick and trade
Denver Broncos biggest needs in the 2024 NFL Draft
What are the Denver Broncos' biggest needs in the 2024 NFL Draft? Some may be more obvious than others.
1. Quarterback
This is the most obvious need the Denver Broncos have on the roster currently. Even after the acquisition of Zach Wilson, a player this coaching staff and front office can build around is needed.
2. EDGE/DT
I want to lump EDGE and defensive tackle together here even though they are obviously very different positions. I don't know if you can really differentiate the two in terms of priority for the Denver Broncos right now. The Broncos need someone to come in and be a true game-wrecking pass rush threat.
3. Tight End
The tight end position was one of the most obvious missing elements of the Denver Broncos' offense last season. The team can't rely on Greg Dulcich staying healthy.