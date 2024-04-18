3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos will hopefully usher in a new era of football in about one week.
The Denver Broncos have a ton at stake in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the team might end up making several insanely bold moves in the process. If the team had a second-round pick, things would be a lot easier and a lot less bold, but here we are. The team's 2024 second-round pick went to the New Orleans Saints in the trade for Sean Payton.
With Denver having the 12th overall pick, there is a shot that they can trade down from this slot and potentially acquire a second-rounder this year, which might be the most ideal scenario. At this point, outside of Caleb Williams likely going #1 overall, I'm not sure anyone truly knows what's going to happen, and that's especially true with the tight-lipped Broncos.
Let's try our best to make three bold predictions for the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. Team makes "Godfather" offer to move up but it isn't enough
The Denver Broncos will make a huge, massive offer to try and move into the top five of the 2024 NFL Draft but won't be able to get it done. With QBs likely going with the first three picks, Denver could be left with someone like JJ McCarthy still on the board when the Arizona Cardinals pick at 4th overall. This could be a sweet spot for the Broncos to make a huge push.
However, with the team's limited capital, Sean Payton would have to put an offer together with draft picks and perhaps a player, but won't be able to get it done. And frankly, that might be the best long-term option for the team.