Broncos Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Live analysis for every 2024 UDFA signing
Historically speaking, there are very few NFL teams who find better undrafted free agents than the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have been one of the best teams over the last three or four decades at identifying talent that slips through the cracks of the NFL Draft, including franchise legend wide receiver Rod Smith. In more recent years, the Broncos have found gems like cornerback Chris Harris Jr., pass rusher Shaquil Barrett, and running backs Phillip Lindsay and CJ Anderson.
And there are many others beyond that.
Who could the Denver Broncos find among their top 2024 undrafted free agents? Last year, undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin not only made the roster but wound up ranking in the top five on the team in total touches from scrimmage. The team also kept offensive tackle Alex Palczewski on the active roster last season and loves him as a swing option going forward.
It's possible we'll see 2022 undrafted star Jalen Virgil make a big impact on this team coming off of a season-ending knee injury last year as well.
Denver Broncos undrafted free agent signings and analysis
Memphis RB Blake Watson
This is a really fun pickup for the Broncos, and someone I was actually hoping they would add in the 2024 NFL Draft. Watson has legitimate 4.40 speed and racked up over 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns last season at Memphis. He caught 113 passes over the course of his collegiate career. The Broncos find themselves with interesting depth at the running back position right now after the Audric Estime selection.
Wyoming OT Frank Crum
SMU DL Jordan Miller
Memphis DL Jaylon Allen
This is an interesting one for the Broncos. Giving an undrafted player $110K in guarantees is no small chunk of change and is usually an indicator of a player being a decently high priority on the team's UDFA list. He's an edge player who had 24.5 tackles for loss over the last three seasons.
Nebraska safety Omar Brown
The Broncos curiously didn't add anyone at safety in the 2024 NFL Draft, but here they get Omar Brown who has decent size and racked up 51 tackles along with three passes defensed last year for the Huskers.
Air Force linebacker Alec Mock
Alec Mock was a three-year starter at Air Force who had a career-best 93 total tackles this past season. He'll be an intriguing name to watch over the course of the offseason as a special teams possibility.
Georgia Tech TE Dylan Leonard
Alabama State WR BJ West
Utah TE Thomas Yassmin
Fresno State LB Levelle Bailey
This article will be updated periodically with Denver Broncos UDFA news