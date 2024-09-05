Good Morning Football host predicts Bo Nix as the offensive rookie of the year
Good Morning Football's hosts were making their predictions for the 2024-25 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and Jamie Erdahl had Broncos first-round draft pick and quarterback Bo Nix as her selection. Denver has had one award recipient in franchise history: Clinton Portis in 2002, a second-round pick. He had over 1,500 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Nix was picked once among the GMFB hosts. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was the only one who got more than one vote (Peter Schrager and Akbar Gbajabiamila). Kyle Brandt, the other host picked Caleb Williams. The four picked quarterbacks, despite the class having top-tier pass catchers such as Marvin Harrison Jr, Malik Nabers, and Brock Bowers.
""This guy got crushed at Auburn for his play, for his style. Went to Oregon ... changed parts of his game, became the most accurate quarterback in college football history in his time at Oregon. Then Sean Payton says, I get to have who I want.""- Jamie Erdahl - GMFB
""I'm sure the Broncos would have left the bag on whoever Payton wanted to bring in at quarterback.""- Jamie Erdahl - GMFB
Denver went all in during the draft, to select their quarterback, and as Erdahl said, Sean Payton got his guy in Bo Nix, a quarterback with the most college career starts among the rookie class with 61, and a guy that has proven in camp and preseason why he was the right pick. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels could have more upside, but Nix is the perfect fit for Payton's system and can do big things in Denver.
As we all know, the Broncos selected Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick back in the April draft, he was the sixth quarterback to be picked, behind Caleb Williams (Bears), Jayden Daniels (Commanders), Drake Maye (Patriots), Michael Penix Jr (Falcons) and JJ McCarthy (Vikings). Of the six, Nix is one of the three who will start in week one, alongside Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.
Nix shined throughout training camp and the preseason with 205 yards in 23 completions, winning the starting job following Denver's week two matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Additionally, he had two passing touchdowns and was given recognition by Pro Football Focus, by naming him to the preseason All-Rookie Team, alongside his teammate Jonah Elliss.
The award started in 1967, and as I mentioned before, Denver has had only one winner. Of the 56 winners throughout the years, 11 have been quarterbacks. Among those 11 winning quarterbacks, 3 were in the last five seasons: CJ Stroud (2023), Justin Herbert (2020), and Kyler Murray (2019).
If Bo has a similar or better season compared to what Houston's Pro Bowl quarterback CJ Stroud made last season, do not sleep on Nix being the award recipient in February during the NFL Honors ceremony.
You can watch the entire segment of the show with everyone's explanations regarding their selections here.