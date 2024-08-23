Bo Nix responds exactly as you would expect to being named the Broncos QB1
Broncos Country, it's officially BO time! On Wednesday, head coach Sean Payton addressed the media following the team's practice to make an important announcement. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is officially the starting quarterback for your Denver Broncos. It is unknown if Nix will play in the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals as Sean wanted to speak only on his decision. Still, the news that we were all expecting is now official.
Payton thanked the local media members for patiently waiting for the official announcement. He spoke about the process and the decision in general, including how he told Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson about the team's starting quarterback. Following Payton's press conference, QB1 spoke to the media.
Once Bo got on the podium to address the media, he looked very professional and spoke about his reaction to being named the starter after the media members congratulated him.
""It was really cool. It's not everyday to get that news, but obviously as a room we've been working hard, putting a lot of good things on film, putting a lot of good things on the practice field. To get that news is definitely a great thing.""- Bo Nix (via Broncos PR
Then he spoke about when head coach Sean Peyton told him the news before practice. Payton mentioned that only the QB room knew the news pre-practice.
""He walked up and said that he was going to tell you guys (referring to the media members) this afternoon. Then said let's have a good practice.""- Bo Nix
Nix is the first rookie quarterback the Broncos drafted in franchise history to start in week one of the regular season, as John Elway, who was the last rookie quarterback to start in week one for Denver, was drafted by the Baltimore Colts and then was traded to Denver. Regarding this, Bo mentioned:
""It will be a special moment. Obviously, that's great to share with such a great player like John Elway.""- Bo Nix
Bo spoke about what the team means for him and one of his goals:
""Doesn't matter when your first start is. Doesn't matter if you have to wait or you go right now, you just want to go out there and get the win, and ultimately compete at a high level. ... So that's what my goal is at the beginning is just to give our team the best chance to win games.""- Bo Nix
Finally, a very true-pro part of Nix's press conference I want to give importance to here is that he praised Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson and mentioned the importance of the quarterback room in his daily work:
""Those guys have pushed me extremely hard. I've learned a lot from them and wouldn't be here without them pushing me along the way, teaching me things and they've been incredible to have in a room for a rookie quarterback.""- Bo Nix
Nix detailed things from both Stidham and Wilson, which gives evidence of the respectful and healthy competition Denver had for the starting quarterback role.