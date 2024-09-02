Bo Nix and Jonah Elliss beat out every other rookie for preseason recognition
Pro Football Focus revealed its annual All-Rookie team for the 2024 preseason. Yes, I know it is preseason, but the Denver Broncos rookie class looks promising heading into the season. How many Broncos received recognition and made the team?
Gordon McGuinness is the author who set up the team and had two Broncos on it. He did not have a specific explanation on why each player made the team, but stats and performance speak for themselves.
The two Broncos players who made Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie team are quarterback Bo Nix and edge rusher Jonah Elliss, Denver's first two picks from April's draft. Nix was the 12th overall pick and the sixth quarterback selected, while Elliss was the 76th overall pick and the seventh edge rusher to be selected in the Draft.
Regarding the quarterback class, the five guys taken before Nix were: Caleb Williams (1st pick - Bears), Jayden Daniels (2nd pick - Commanders), Drake Maye (3rd pick - Patriots), Michael Penix Jr. (8th pick - Falcons), and JJ McCarthy (10th pick - Vikings). Regarding edge rushers, the six guys taken before Elliss were: Laiatu Latu (15th pick - Colts), Dallas Turner (17th pick - Vikings), Jared Verse (19th pick - Rams), Chop Robinson (21st pick - Dolphins), Marshawn Kneeland (56th pick - Cowboys), and Chris Braswell (57th pick - Buccaneers). None of the mentioned players made the preseason All-Rookie team.
Nix only saw action in the first two games, as he won the starting quarterback job and Sean Payton rested the starter for the finale against the Arizona Cardinals. With Bo under center, the Broncos scored points one every drive except for one, where tight end Lucas Krull fumbled and the Colts recovered in the opening game. He had the following stats:
Additionally, Nix was PFF's highest-graded rookie quarterback in week two of the NFL preseason. Jonah Elliss was PFF's highest-graded rookie edge rusher in week two.
Elliss saw action in all three preseason games and finished with two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Jonah showed why he can easily be a turnover machine and might be an underrated player in Vance Joseph's defense in 2024. He is a fast and powerful edge rusher who will help Denver get to the quarterback.