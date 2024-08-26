Broncos who made a case for the roster and one group that will be gutted
The Denver Broncos finished their preseason undefeated and in style with a huge 38-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals. With the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, August 27, head coach Sean Payton decided to sit most of the starters to finish his evaluation of bubble players and determine who makes the roster, and who does not.
What were the key takeaways from the game?
1. Zach Wilson should be the Broncos' backup quarterback
With Bo Nix not playing, head coach Sean Payton decided that Jarrett Stidham would play one or two series to start the game, and Zach Wilson the rest. Rookie running back Audric Estimé scored a touchdown during Stidham's drive, but the quarterback completed only half of his pass attempts, specifically two for 28 yards. Once Zach Wilson entered the game, what a show it was.
The former number two overall pick, looked good, finishing with 273 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns (one rushing). Wilson looked patient, accurate, and had no critical mistakes.
We'll see on Tuesday who won the QB2 battle, once the official depth chart is revealed, but Wilson should be the Broncos' backup quarterback.
2. Backup offensive line struggling once again
During the Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson were sacked three times following no sacks against the Colts in the preseason opener. Against Arizona, Stidham was not sacked, but Wilson was sacked four times. The seven sacks were against backup offensive linemen.
Among the most noticeable players against the Cardinals, undrafted free agent Frank Crum, who received a big contract after the draft, was the reason for two of the four sacks. Center Alex Forsyth also was beaten for a sack. The backup offensive line is about to be gutted at final roster cuts.
3. Multiple players made a case for the 53-man roster
As starters were not playing, it was a perfect opportunity for bubble players to make a case for the final 53-man roster. The undrafted rookie linebacker Levelle Bailey had a pick-six to finish the game. Defensive lineman Jordan Jackson had two sacks.
Running backs Audric Estimé, Blake Watson and Tyler Badie had more than 3 yards per carry on average, putting veteran Samaje Perine's job in the line. The second-year tight end was strong in protection and had a receiving touchdown out of the backfield.
Preseason standout Keidron Smith finished strong with four tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Justin Strnad also looked strong. The final cuts will be difficult for Sean Payton, which is good, and means the Broncos have a solid roster.
Denver finishes their preseason strong, undefeated, with good vibes heading into week one.