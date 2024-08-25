Broncos backup QB choice couldn’t be more obvious after preseason finale
The Denver Broncos have gone 3-0 in the 2024 NFL Preseason, and this backup QB just slammed the door shut on his status for 2024. It could not be more clear at this point that the Broncos have their backup QB. Jarrett Stidham began the game for the team in their final preseason tilt against the Arizona Cardinals.
Stidham didn't play much, as the team got a nice long look at Zach Wilson, who has clearly been the QB3 for just about all of the offseason. Well, after Wilson's performance on Sunday afternoon, the Broncos have their backup QB, and it isn't particularly close in my opinion.
Jarrett Stidham went just 2/4 for 28 yards. Zach Wilson played a majority of the game for Denver and went a stellar 16/25 for 251 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also rushed for another 22 yards and a touchdown. Wilson was not perfect, as there were some throws he'd surely like to have back, but the Broncos really seemed to move the ball with ease when Wilson was on the field.
And being that Wilson is not only younger but has much more upside than Stidham, it's clear that Denver needs to pivot toward the former second overall pick as their backup to QB Bo Nix. This could end up being one of the youngest QB rooms in the NFL, as Nix himself is 24 years old, and Zach Wilson turned just 25 years old in August.
The highlight of the day for Wilson had to be this absolute bomb to Brandon Johnson, who was fighting for a roster spot on Sunday. Denver simply moved the ball much more efficient with Wilson at QB than they did with Stidham, and I would be willing to stay that was the case for the entire preseason.
Bo Nix was announced as the starting QB, so you'd think the Broncos could go with someone like Stidham since he's a bit older than Wilson, but Wilson does have a lot more starting experience and appears to have found some type of footing with the Broncos. After Sunday's game, it's clear that Denver has their backup QB.