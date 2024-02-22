3 free agents over 30 the Denver Broncos should sign in 2024
Among free agents who are 30 years old or older, who could make sense for the Denver Broncos?
Yes, the Denver Broncos do need to get younger, but that doesn't mean they should totally shy away from signing some older players if the price is right. And honestly, with some positions, age does not mean a decline in production. When you consider punters, kickers, and both offensive and defensive linemen, we constantly see players over 30 years old who are playing elite football at those respective positions.
Quarterback is another position like that as well. The Denver Broncos do have very obvious roster holes that they are going to attempt to fill in the coming offseasons. Ideally, the holes should be filled with young talent in the NFL Draft, but don't be surprised if the Broncos try to boost certain positions in free agency as well.
Among free agents that are at least 30 years old, who could the Denver Broncos target?
1. Markus Golden, OLB, turns 33 in March
Someone with connections to Vance Joseph is Markus Golden, who can be a solid rotational pass rusher for the Denver Broncos. From 2020-2022, Golden played with Joseph on the Arizona Cardinals. In total, Golden played 42 games in Vance Joseph's defenses. In those 42 games, he totaled 16.5 sacks, 53 QB hits, and 21 tackles for loss. While he wasn't amassing a ton of sacks, he was getting to the QB pretty frequently.
In 2023, Golden again proved to be an efficient pass rusher. He played in 16 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up four sacks, six tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits. He's going to be very cheap in free agency and would be a quality, veteran pass-rushing addition, unlike Randy Gregory or Frank Clark.