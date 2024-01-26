NFL Free Agency: Top 10 free agents that make sense for the Denver Broncos
Which free agents make the most sense for the Denver Broncos in 2024?
Sure, we are a couple of months away from the start of the 2024 NFL free agency period, but that does not mean we cannot look at some free agents that could make a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos. Broncos GM George Paton recently said that the team is not going to be in that first wave of free agency.
However, Sean Payton is the one with the final roster authority, and the team certainly has some first wave needs in free agency, if you catch my drift. The Broncos' defensive front was a liability all year, and the team also did not get much from their tight end room. Overall, you could argue that several positions on the roster need to see some additions in free agency.
So, I've put together a list of 10 players that I think make the most sense for the Broncos. I am not advocating that the team signs each player, as that would just be silly, but I think each one does have an argument to be signed by the Denver Broncos in 2024 for one reason or another.
1. Danielle Hunter, EDGE
I am going to start with my No. 1 choice in free agency. Danielle Hunter was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings back in the 2015 NFL Draft, and Broncos' GM George Paton was in the Vikings' front office when they made that selection. There is also this blurb from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:
"No one has helped their free agency profile more than Hunter, who is tracking for nearly 19 sacks on the season"; he wrote. "Hunter will be 29 to start the 2024 season, paving the way for a lucrative three- or four-year deal at well above $20 million per season. Jacksonville has long been a fan of Hunter's game, but Denver also could bolster its pass rush -- the Broncos are typically unafraid to spend in March.""- Jeremy Fowler
With the huge need that the Broncos have for a consistent pass-rushing force, and an obvious connection with George Paton, the fit of Hunter to the Broncos almost makes too much sense.