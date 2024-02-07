1 free agent from each AFC playoff team Broncos could sign in 2024
While the Denver Broncos do need a pretty significant infusion of talent on their roster, a solid free agency and NFL draft season could have this team right in the playoff mix in 2024.
No. 2 Buffalo Bills - AJ Epenesa, DE
AJ Epenesa is plenty good enough to be a starter in the NFL, but he only started four games in four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He's played in 58 career regular season games and really came on the last two years as a quality pass-rushing threat. In each of the last two seasons, Epenesa notched 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.
It's actually kind of crazy that Epenesa had those exact numbers in each of the last two years. I think he'd be in line for a modest raise, but someone who could fit the Denver Broncos financial plans. The team needs to get more explosive along the defensive front, and they might have to do it with players who aren't breaking the bank.
No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs - Chris Jones, DT
You never know. Chris Jones has been one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL over the last decade and is a free agent in 2024. He and the Chiefs could not come to an agreement on a long-term extension, but a tweaked contract gave Jones a bit of a raise in 2023. I'm sure the stud defensive tackle would not hate re-signing with the Chiefs, who might be about to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons (UGH!).
Chris Jones is the centerpiece of that defense and is an elite pass-rush threat from the inside. Over the last two seasons, Jones has accumulated 26 sacks and 58 QB hits. Jones will be entering his age-30 season in 2024, which isn't old for a DT. I think Chris Jones still has a few good years left, and perhaps the Broncos want to swing for the fences.