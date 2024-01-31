4 Chiefs players who Broncos may not have to worry about after the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs have been kings of the AFC West for what is starting to feel like forever. But the team could lose some key pieces before the 2024 season starts.
Yes, the Chiefs are Super Bowl-bound once again. That is getting nauseating for fans within Broncos Country, but it is what it is.
The Chiefs have a chance to win a third Super Bowl win in the last five years when they face the San Francisco 49ers on February 11. But after that game, the Chiefs will enter the offseason faced with putting together the best roster for 2024, just like every other team.
So instead of ranting about Taylor Swift or all of the calls that Patrick Mahomes gets from the referees like so many Chiefs haters do, I am instead going to talk about some players the team might not have after the Super Bowl.
The Broncos may not have to face a Chiefs team with some, or perhaps any of these guys, in 2024.
Donavan Smith and Nick Allegretti, Offensive Linemen
The Chiefs have had good luck in plugging players into their offensive line as players have left over the years, but it's still a strength of the team. Patrick Mahomes is afforded the kind of time he needs in the passing game due to this solid group.
Donavan Smith signed a one-year deal this past offseason with the Chiefs after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former second-round pick has filled in nicely as the team's starting left tackle this season.
But he will turn 31 years old this summer and he is going to be a free agent. Will the Chiefs choose to bring him back? There isn't a ton of depth behind him and if they don't, they may have to turn to Wanya Morris, who was a third-round pick this year.
Also on the offensive line, rotational lineman Nick Allegretti, who has been filling in as a great replacement for the injured Joe Thuney in the playoffs, will also be a free agent.
The Chiefs are going to have some decisions to make but a new-look offensive line could mean the Chiefs aren't quite as strong on offense next year.