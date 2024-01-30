3 difficult decisions Broncos must make due to salary cap issues
The Denver Broncos are going to be active with their salary cap this offseason
The Denver Broncos are currently over the 2024 NFL salary cap number, so they will surely have to make some tough decisions with their personnel. However, the Broncos cap situation is a bit flexible. They can create a good bit of cap space, even if the number is negative right now. The Broncos will likely release some players.
They may also trade a couple and could even do some restructuring. Head coach Sean Payton is entering his second offseason with the team, and honestly, I don't think he wants to wait around and oversee a rebuild. I don't think he wants to endure a lean year or two; I think he's ready to be aggressive this offseason in improving this roster.
One aspect of roster improvement is getting the salary cap in a healthy spot. To do this, the Broncos may have to make some very tough decisions with certain players in 2024.
1. Justin Simmons may have played his last year in Denver
The fan-favorite and elite safety might not return to the Denver Broncos in 2024. He turns 31 during the 2024 NFL Season. He's got one year left on his deal, and if the Broncos were to trade him this offseason, they could save $14.5 million, which would be a huge chunk of their cap overage. I think the writing is on the wall for the Broncos and Simmons to part ways.
Denver could use more draft capital as well, and I think the team could get a third-round pick back for his services, which is something the Broncos may also have to consider. While I would personally love to see Justin Simmons on the roster when the Broncos turn this thing around, it might not happen.