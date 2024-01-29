Prediction by ESPN analyst shows seriousness of Broncos' QB problems
The Denver Broncos have a big question to answer at the most important position on the team this offseason, and none of the easily-accessible options seem great.
So what will the Broncos do with that conundrum? First, they have to decide which way to go with Russell Wilson and quite honestly, there isn't a good avenue to take there.
Most expect that the Broncos will release Wilson this offseason, taking a record dead cap hit in the process. From there, Sean Payton and the rest of the front office will have to decide the best way to obtain a future quarterback.
Whether that is a player in the draft or an option off of free agency, to get them through until a long-term answer emerges, is anyone's guess.
Many Broncos fans want to see the team take a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming draft, but with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels all likely being off the board before they go on the clock with the No. 12 overall pick, that may not be the best idea.
The Broncos could take someone like Bo Nix or Michael Penix, but the 12th overall pick is probably too high to take either player and there will be better players on the board. However, not having a pick in the second round, where one of those guys could still be available, could force the team's hand.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller has another idea, one that almost no one will be excited by. In a team-by-team offseason guide published Sunday on ESPN, Miller makes a prediction that the Broncos will sign Ryan Tannehill as a free agent this offseason.
Told ya, not very exciting.
Tannehill is a veteran quarterback who has played 11 seasons in the league for the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. He was recently supplanted as the Titans' starting quarterback by Will Levis, meaning he will almost certainly be looking to sign with another team this offseason, one where he could still be a starter.
That could certainly be the case in Denver, but it would raise many questions if the team decided to go this route. Why would you release Wilson and eat all of that dead money just to go sign a guy who is the same age? Why would you go out and grab a mediocre starter after releasing Wilson when you could just trot out Jarrett Stidham without spending anything?
The Broncos could opt to go the way of free agency for their next passer, but surely they can do better than Tannehill.