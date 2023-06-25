3 free agency do-overs for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 offseason
Denver Broncos should have signed Jon Feliciano instead of Kyle Fuller
I don't think the Broncos did enough with their center position, and signing Jon Feliciano instead of Kyle Fuller would have made more sense. Fuller has been a backup/spot starter his entire career and will likely serve in that role in 2023.
The team also drafted Alex Forsyth in the 2023 NFL Draft. I have some optimism that Forsyth can end up being the starting center for the Broncos, but that might not come for a couple of years.
I think Feliciano, who has started 54 games over his eight year career, would have made a ton more sense. He became a full-time starter in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills and started 15 games at center for the New York Giants in 2022. He's played both guard spots and center, so he's played all over the interior. Fuller doesn't have nearly the resume as Feliciano, and I think the latter would have been a perfect option to insert as the starter if Lloyd Cushenberry struggles.
Right now, though, it does appear that the Broncos are going forward with Cushenberry as the starter. Hedging that bet with Feliciano and Forsyth sounds a lot better than with Fuller and Forsyth. This was a mistake by the Broncos and my second free agency "do-over" for the team.