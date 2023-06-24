Best wins for Broncos in each season since winning Super Bowl 50
It has been a turbulent stretch for the Denver Broncos since winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. The team has missed the playoffs in each season since, gone through four different head coaches and even more starting quarterbacks.
The 2023 season is supposed to bring about massive change with Sean Payton now in the seat of head coach, tasked with restoring a winning culture to an organization that got so used to doing just that.
Looking back at each season since that huge win in Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have had some exciting victories, however. That is what we will reminisce on here. Stay tuned, because the team's worst losses from each season over this same period is coming next.
Denver Broncos best win in 2016: Week 1 vs. Carolina Panthers
This was such a fun game.
After defeating the Carolina Panthers to win Super Bowl 50, a team that many thought was better than the Broncos, the 2016 season kicked off with the same two teams in a rematch.
The Broncos no longer had Peyton Manning and the Panthers still had Cam Newton, the MVP of the league the previous year. Who were the Broncos starting at quarterback? That would be seventh-round pick Trevor Siemian.
Could the Broncos do it again? The answer was yes.
Siemian did throw two interceptions and the Broncos turned the ball over three times. They also trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter but they kept Newton in check, for the most part, and C.J. Anderson scored two touchdowns in the final frame to put the Broncos ahead.
Panthers kicked Graham Gano had a chance to win it from 50 yards out with less than 10 seconds to play but he missed and the Broncos held on for the win.
The Broncos finished that season 9-7 and since the Super Bowl win, that is easily the best record the team has had. It was, however, the final year Gary Kubiak coached the team.