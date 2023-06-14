Frank Clark shares encouraging words with Broncos fans upon his arrival
By Amir Farrell
Former Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks pass rusher, Frank Clark, has officially signed his one-year contract with the Denver Broncos and is already offering encouraging words for Broncos fans just a day following the news that broke.
Clark recently made an appearance on senior NFL insider, Josina Anderson's podcast Undefined to discuss his decision to sign with the Broncos and why he ultimately felt it was the best fit for him heading into the next stage of the offseason.
Boy was it reassuring to hear that. Obviously, any other player that signs with a team is always going to have positive things to exclaim about their new team but hearing this from Frank Clark, who has already achieved two super bowl victories and is considered one of the best postseason pass rushers of all time, it is extremely uplifting and motivating for this Broncos team.
To hear a veteran like Clark who has as much experience in the postseason dating back to his days pursuing championships with teammate Russell Wilson in Seattle and winning two of them in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes, just goes to show the vision Clark truly has for this organization.
Clark signed a one-year, $5.5M contract with up to $2M in incentives, which is considered a bargain of a deal for a player of his caliber, especially off the edge. Clark mentioned on Josina Anderson's podcast how he hasn't really looked into the specific contract details thoroughly yet and was just simply excited to get back to work. In fact, he was so emotional by the news that he even stated that he broke into tears after receiving the call from his agent that both sides reached an agreement.
Clark mentioned that QB Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton had been recruiting him for weeks and were pushing to get the deal done, especially following the news that OLB Baron Browning would be missing extended time with a partially torn meniscus.
Sean Payton confirmed in his press conference Tuesday that Frank Clark will in fact play outside linebacker for the Broncos rather than inserting as a hybrid defensive end like some initially suggested. With the news that Baron Browning will be starting the season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, the two presumed starters off the edge now consist of Randy Gregory and Frank Clark, two rushers with ferocious mindsets with third-year player Jonathon Cooper expected to be sprinkled in the rotation.
Clark, who turns 30 years old today, still has a lot left in the tank as a "pressure machine" and is going to provide valuable leadership and championship experience to a Denver Broncos locker room that is in dire need of it. While he'll need to win the fanbase over with his play on the field, Clark has already made quite the impression on Broncos Country siding over with the 'dark side' following his tenure with the division rival, Kansas City Chiefs. Frank "the shark" Clark is certainly going to be a name you hear very often on Sundays.