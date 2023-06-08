Former Chiefs star signs to help Denver Broncos back to mountaintop
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos are wrapping up their final day of OTAs with essentially a last-minute free agent signing in veteran pass rusher and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark who will provide much-needed depth for the defensive line, per Jordan Schultz.
Clark, 29, was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks and spent four seasons with the organization accumulating 35 sacks and 35 tackles for loss during his tenure in Seattle before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-round pick in 2019. In his time with the Chiefs, he produced 23.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss while also winning two super bowls (2020, 2023).
According to NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the contract is a one-year deal worth up to $7.5M including $5.5M in guarantees with $2M in total make-able incentives. Following this signing, the Broncos now sit under roughly $5M in cap space.
Clark will immediately bring championship experience to a relatively young defensive line lacking playoff experience and adds insurance in case of injury, especially for OLB Randy Gregory who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his NFL career. Clark also possesses the valuable versatility to align on the edge in a 3-4 defense like Vance Joseph's but also insert in the interior at DE when needed.
Clark is third in all-time postseason sacks with 13.5 at just 29 years of age! He is ahead of players like Ravens legend Terrell Suggs and is trailing legendary pass rushers Willie McGinest (16) and Bruce Smith (14.5). And if this Broncos team is able to fit into that "uncommon" tier that they hope to become a part of, Clark may have a very solid shot at breaking all-time records this season or the next.
According to Schefter, Broncos head coach Sean Payton and newly signed Broncos Frank Clark spoke on the phone earlier this week and "hit it off".
Frank Clark is an incredible playoff performer and is going to bring elite-level depth to Denver's rotational pass rush at all extremities. Broncos were lacking depth behind the likes of Randy Gregory and Baron Browning and now we can take a sigh of relief. George Paton has done it again ladies and gentlemen.