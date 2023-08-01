Former Denver Broncos' draft pick might have a new team soon
Dalton Risner, a Denver Broncos' 2019 NFL Draft pick, visited with the Minnesota Vikings recently
Dalton Risner was not re-signed by the Denver Broncos this offseason. In fact, the team paid over $50 million in free agency to replace him, but the former Bronco may have a new home soon. This is definitely a team that could make sense for Risner. The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the veteran OL on a visit, according to Ian Rapoport:
Risner, 28, was a second-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos back in 2019 and has been a full-time starter since then, playing no less than 15 games in each of his first four seasons in the NFL. He's got 62 games of experience under his belt and enjoyed his best season during his rookie year. Unfortunately, the 2020-2022 seasons were not kind to Risner.
I think people viewed Risner more highly than they should have due to his hometown ties and off-field endeavors. On the field, Risner was largely a liability, especially in the passing game. And I think the dagger was placed in his potential return to the Broncos when the entire world saw him shove Brett Rypien on the sidelines of the Broncos' Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Rams last year.
It was very hard to watch and not something that a teammate should do to someone else, especially during a game. It was a bad look for Dalton Risner and could be something that has weighed on teams who have had interest in him this offseason. Out of all the teams in the NFL, the Vikings might make the most sense for Risner. They need some help along the offensive interior, and their offensive line coach, Chris Kuper, was an assistant OL coach in Denver from 2019-2021.
The Vikings' offensive line has largely been sub-par in recent years, so Risner could provide some type of boost. There were earlier reports that as many as seven teams had an interest in Risner, and being that training camp is now underway, someone like him should be signed soon.
I think at worst, he's fine depth for a team. He's a low-end starter, but could probably play rather well in the right system. Risner likely thought he was going to ink a long-term deal with the Denver Broncos this offseason, but Risner may have to take a team-friendly deal in 2023 and hope to cash in next offseason.