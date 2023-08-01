Broncos' WR KJ Hamler waived from team with yet another injury
KJ Hamler simply cannot stay healthy, and it's time to wonder if the WR should just retire
On the same day that the Broncos lose Tim Patrick for the season with a torn Achilles, they waive KJ Hamler as the WR is enduring yet another injury. Are we really going to go through this for another year? Not only will the Broncos be without Patrick for the year, but KJ Hamler may not be someone the team can count on.
First, it was all but announced that Tim Patrick is set to miss the entire 2023 NFL season with a torn Achilles suffered during training camp on Monday:
And now, according to the man himself, KJ Hamler will be receiving treatment for a heart condition called pericarditis.
In a corresponding move, the Denver Broncos waived KJ Hamler with a non-football illness designation:
So, it appears that the Denver Broncos can bring him back. They could also probably choose to not bring him back. At this point, I think KJ Hamler needs to seriously decide if being in the NFL is the right choice. Not only was he already on the roster bubble this year, but he simply can't stay on the field and this latest ailment seems very serious.
It's a shame because of how talented KJ Hamler is. The Denver Broncos did draft Marvin Mims Jr in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has a similar profile to Hamler, so many have thought that Mims would be a Hamler replacement. Well, Hamler may not put on a Broncos' uniform again, and the entire WR room needs to step up.
The two most notable additions to this room are Marquez Callaway and Marvin Mims Jr. Both players have potential and could carve out the third and fourth roles in the WR room. I do think Denver could still field a very strong room with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Callaway and Mims. With both Patrick and Hamler now out, I could also see the Broncos adding to the room in free agency.
Some players who are still on the market include TY Hilton, Kenny Golladay, Jarvis Landry, and Julio Jones. Not exactly the players they once were, but it might not hurt for the Broncos to add a veteran to this room. Jarvis Landry might be my choice here if it was down to these four.
This has been a day to forget for the Denver Broncos.