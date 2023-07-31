Broncos suffer potentially huge blow after Tim Patrick's injury at training camp
The wide receiver was just returning from a torn ACL, and went down with a non-contact injury during Monday's practice
This could be potentially horrid news for the Denver Broncos. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a non-contact injury during Monday's training camp practice. The injury, according to Mike Klis, appears to be on his left leg, and Tim Patrick tore the ACL in his right knee in 2022, so that is worth mentioning.
The video if the injury can be seen below:
Patrick appears to be accelerating into his route and quickly falls to the ground in pain. The fact that he went to the ground like this and apparently didn't put any pressure on it when he left the field is an awful sign. They were looking at the lower part of his leg, so Achilles is probably their current fear.
Tim Patrick's absence from the offense was noticeable in 2022. In 2020 and 2021, Patrick had 742 and 734 receiving yards, respectively. He caught 11 total touchdowns during those years and had 104 receptions. He has a clear role within the offense and was going to have a huge role again this year.
While we do not currently know what type of injury it is for Patrick, it's still worrisome. Non-contact injuries are typically never anything other than major. Patrick has been through a lot during his NFL journey, and the dedication it has taken to get back from this ACL was likely something the average person could never do.
I think the best-case scenario here is an injury that takes weeks to heal. I do not anticipate Tim Patrick seeing the field in the near future. With this being an injury that could take him out of the lineup long-term, the Broncos will look to other pass catchers to step up. Marvin Mims Jr and Marquez Callaway were the two biggest additions to the WR room this offseason.
Callaway had over 600 receiving yards in 2021 with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints, so there could be some production there. Marvin Mims has a similar player profile to Brandin Cooks, so I think ideally, both Callaway and Mims can step up in Patrick's potential absence. If they can, Denver still boasts a very good WR core with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton at the top.
They could also add to the position in free agency if they wanted. We'll see what happens within the next few days. Hopefully, it's nothing major.