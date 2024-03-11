Former Broncos QB finds a new home in the AFC North
Russell Wilson officially has a new team, he will stay in the AFC.
Big news was announced moments ago, as former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers once his release by Denver becomes official on Wednesday.
Wilson himself announced that he will sign with Pittsburgh on his social media accounts with the following video:
Russell will compete for Pittsburgh's starting quarterback job with third-year Kenny Pickett, who has struggled throughout his first couple of years in the NFL. To be honest, Wilson should win the battle, but anything can happen in today's NFL.
He will join Mike Tomlin, a head coach he has beaten in every game he has faced him, to be specific twice (both with Seattle), and Arthur Smith, who was recently hired to be Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator.
Following his release by the Broncos, Denver allowed him to start talking with other teams to see where he would sign once the new league year opened. On Friday, it was reported that Wilson was visiting Pittsburgh with an exploratory stop in New York, to visit the Giants. Wilson reportedly spent over six hours in a meeting with Mike Tomlin, Arthur Smith, and the Steelers.
Something is interesting regarding this signing. Denver will pay most of Russell Wilson's contract with the Steelers. To be specific, he will still earn the $39 million he was set to earn with the Denver Broncos in 2024. Denver will pay $37.8 million, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will pay $1.2 million. It is a one-year deal.
Another interesting thing regarding this signing is that among the teams Denver will face in the upcoming 2024 regular season, there is Pittsburgh. To be specific, the Denver Broncos will host the Steelers in Empower Field. A possible season opener for the Broncos?
Russ will play in Denver in this upcoming season, but not as a Bronco, as a Steeler, against his former team ... a game to mark in our calendars. Wilson will now face former Bronco Jerry Jeudy's new team, the Browns, twice per season.