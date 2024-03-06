Russell Wilson's most memorable moments as a Denver Bronco
The Russell Wilson era is over in Denver. Let's take a look at his best moments in the Mile High City.
Broncos Country, the ride is over after two seasons. As we all know, it was announced by multiple sources that Russell Wilson will be released once the new league year opens on March 13th.
Not the results we all wanted and expected when the trade happened back in 2022, but it is what it is. It did not work, time to move on before things got worse. With that being said, let's take a look at Wilson's biggest moments as a Denver Bronco.
Wilson's first win as a Bronco (Week 2, 2022 vs Texans):
A very bad game overall, but it was a very important game for the Broncos. Russell Wilson's first win as Denver's franchise quarterback. It was a very low-scoring game, to be specific it ended with a 16-9 final score. Russell received boos and the crowd was counting down the game clock, the team struggled but found a way to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, the difference-maker in the game, which resulted in the first win of the season, and the first win for Wilson as a Bronco.
London game win (Week 8, 2022 vs Jaguars):
A huge comeback win for Russ and the Broncos, in London, to end a four-game losing streak. The Broncos had two touchdown drives in the final quarters, including a 98-yard one. The Broncos were down by 10 and managed to win the game. A very slow start offensively, as they were not able to get a first down until the mid-second quarter, but finished the game strong. Wilson finished the game with 18/30 completions for 252 yards and one passing touchdown.
Season Finale game win (Week 18, 2022 vs Chargers):
Despite the results of the season in general, the final game from Wilson's first season in Denver showed excitement for fans heading into year two. Not only did the Broncos beat a division rival and eliminate them from playoff contention, but Wilson had a 280+ yards, and 3 passing touchdowns game to close the season in front of the home crowd. The game included a 20-second 75-yard drive to tie the game before going into halftime. Russ had some big throws in that game.