Former Broncos draft pick gets chance to continue career with one of AFC's best teams
The Denver Broncos selected K.J. Hamler with a second-round pick in 2020. He will now be wearing a Buffalo Bills jersey.
K.J. Hamler's career in Denver was short and marred by injuries, but his NFL career is not over. On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills agreed to a future deal with Hamler, giving him a chance to play for the team in 2024.
Though the Bills are still competing this season (they host the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday), teams can still sign players to future contracts for next season and many teams have already done this, including the Broncos.
Hamler was with the Broncos to begin preparation for the 2023 season but the team chose to cut him in August after a heart condition was discovered. The team did leave the door open for a potential return once it was safe for Hamler to play, but that never materialized.
Instead, he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts and placed on their practice squad at the end of September, but he never played a game for the team and was not offered a future deal once the season ended. The Bills have chosen to take a chance on the former No. 46 overall selection.
The Bills have a solid depth chart at wide receiver, led by Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. The team also has Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Trent Sherfield, Andy Isabella and rookies Bryan Thompson and Tyrell Shavers. However, Davis and Sherfield are both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents after the season.
There could definitely be room for Hamler to compete for a roster spot for next season as he is still just 24 years old.
In three seasons with the Broncos, Hamler played in 23 games and had 42 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his scores came during his rookie season and were thrown by Drew Lock. He scored two touchdowns in a 32-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers.