12 players get future contracts with the Broncos

The Broncos have signed twelve players to future contracts, including QB Ben DiNucci.

By Javier Ascoli

Ben DiNucci
Ben DiNucci / Loren Elliott/GettyImages
The 2023-24 season is officially over for the Denver Broncos, following an 8-9 record, and no qualification for the NFL playoffs. One day after their season finale loss at Las Vegas, the Broncos announced that they had signed 12 players to future/reserve contracts.

These twelve players are players who were on the practice squad, and/or were not on an active roster after the season. Once Super Bowl LVIII is over, these 12 players will instantly be a part of Denver's 90-man roster ahead of the 2024-25 season, to be specific once the new league year starts (March 13).

With the above being said, let's take a look at the 12 players that received a future contract with the Denver Broncos.

1. Ben DiNucci - Quarterback
2. Tyler Badie - Runningback
3. David Stills - Wide Receiver
4. Phillip Dorsett - Wide Receiver
5. Demontrey Jacobs - Offensive Tackle
6. Will Sherman - Offensive Tackle
7. Jordan Jackson - Defensive lineman
8. Durell Nchami - Linebacker
9. Ronnie Perkins - Edge rusher
10. Reese Taylor - Cornerback
11. Keidron Smith - Cornerback/Safety
12. Devon Key - Safety

All 12 were members of the Broncos practice squad during the season. Four of these players appeared in the regular season for Denver. These were ...

  • Edge Ronnie Perkins: 7 games, 149 defensive snaps, 21 special teams snaps, 13 tackles (9 solo), 2 tackles for loss, and 1 QB hit
  • Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett: 2 games, 34 offensive snaps, 0 receptions
  • Wide receiver David Stills: 3 games, 16 offensive snaps, 0 receptions
  • Safety Devon Key: 1 game, 13 special teams snaps

Ben DiNucci, who won Denver's QB3 job in training camp over Jarrett Guarantano, and had a good preseason, was elevated three times to the Broncos gameday active roster. Safety Devon Key was also elevated to the gameday roster.

