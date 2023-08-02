Broncos fill roster with two wide receivers following loss of Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler
- Broncos bring back one receiver for the third time, go to the XFL for another
- Team has added four new players to the roster this week
The Denver Broncos have had an eventful week with their roster as the team is still licking its wounds following Tim Patrick's season-ending injury suffered on Monday, the second year in a row that the wide receiver has suffered that same fate.
On the same day, former second-round pick K.J. Hamler was waived and though the team stated there may be some interest in bringing him back at some point in the future, the heart ailment that is slowing Hamler down will be hard to predict a future with.
In turn, the Broncos signed a couple of receivers to take their spots on the 90-man roster, starting with Nick Williams, who is already in his third stint with the team just this summer.
Williams played high school football at Cherry Creek before going to CSU-Pueblo in college. He then transferred to UNLV and was signed by the Broncos in early June before being waived when the team brought Frank Clark aboard. He was then re-signed last week and cut just three days later.
So far, his longest stint with the team is just eight days so hopefully for him, he'll actually get to showcase his talents on the field in camp and preseason games now.
The team also signed Michael Bandy, who was most recently in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks. He caught five passes for 35 yards this season but he does have some NFL experience.
After going undrafted out of San Diego in 2020, Bandy played in The Spring League before being signed by the Los Angeles Chargers the following offseason. He has spent time with the Chargers the last two seasons between the practice squad and the active roster and has played in 11 games, making two starts.
For his NFL career, Bandy has caught 10 passes for 89 yards.
Both of these players will face long odds to make the team but two undrafted wide receivers from last season, Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson, will be ones to watch.
In other moves, the Broncos brought in veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau and offensive tackle Yasir Durant. To make room for Durant, the Broncos waived tackle Christian DeLauro.
The Broncos will play their first preseason game next Friday night, August 11, against the Arizona Cardinals.