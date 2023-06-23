Former Bronco largely hated by fanbase offers hope for Russell Wilson's 2023 season
Of all the people the fanbase wants to hear from, I think Melvin Gordon might be the last, but he had some encouraging words for the team and Russell Wilson for 2023. Name a better combo than Melvin Gordon in a Denver Broncos uniform and fumbling at the worst possible times.
Well, you can't. For whatever reason, that match was made in heaven and it burned the Broncos on way too many occasions to count. The team cut Gordon during the horrid 2022 season, which just felt right. Gordon didn't have a regular season carry the rest of the season after being cut by Denver, but he did sign on with the Kansas City Chiefs because of course he did.
Gordon was on the The Jim Rome show and had some encouraging words about Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.
Surprisingly, Gordon really had nothing but good things to say about Wilson and the 2023 Broncos, noting that the team now has all the pieces necessary and also hit on how bad last year was. I do think some players who were in the locker room in 2022 would also say something similar.
There appeared to be even more drama that went on that us fans didn't get to see. The circus we saw on the field may have been the tip of the iceberg. I think as a professional athlete, being the 1% of 1%, Gordon also recognizes that someone like Russell Wilson probably doesn't "decline" as badly as some think he did last year.
Wilson's drop-off from 2021 to 2022 was quite insane, and that's not something that's historically happened to QBs in their mid-30s. If Wilson was 38 years old, that would be a totally different story, but the 34-year-old is still on the right side of 30, and Gordon seems to think that Wilson can play at an MVP level in 2023.
If Melvin Gordon is right, the Denver Broncos are going to be a juggernaut.