10 options to be Denver Broncos quarterback in 2024 season
The Denver Broncos could be on the brink of another quarterback carousel if Russell Wilson doesn't figure things out in 2023. Who will be the team's QB in 2024?
Nobody knows what the future holds, but I think everyone in Broncos Country hopes they know what it holds regarding the quarterback position. The Denver Broncos are obviously entering the 2023 season with renewed expectations now that Sean Payton is in the building, and part of the high expectations around Payton include the potential of turning around Russell Wilson.
The Broncos acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade in 2022, but he was not the guy we've all seen with the Seattle Seahawks over his first 10 NFL seasons. It was the worst Wilson has ever played, which has raised questions about the future of the position for the Denver Broncos yet again.
Will Russell Wilson be the quarterback of this Broncos team in 2024? Will it be someone else? I want to explore a wide variety of options out there and what direction the Denver Broncos could go. Let's take a look at 10 options to be this team's QB in 2024, starting with the most likely/obvious candidates.
Most likely quarterback options for the Denver Broncos in 2024
1. Russell Wilson
I think when projecting who could be the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback in 2024, you really have to start with the most obvious option, and it's the guy who currently holds the title. Not to mention, it would cost the Broncos a lot to move on from Russell Wilson in terms of dead cap.
Wilson received a five-year deal worth almost $243 million in total money from the Denver Broncos, $161 million in guarantees, and that contract doesn't technically even "kick in" until 2024. Yes, Russell Wilson received a lot of guaranteed cash at signing -- $124 million in guarantees and a $50 million signing bonus, to be exact.
If the Broncos were forced to move on from Russell Wilson in 2024, it would cost them $35.4 million in dead money in 2024 and $49.6 million in dead money in 2025. In other words, it would be crippling in terms of the salary cap. It would be beneficial, to say the least, for Russell Wilson to bounce back in 2023 and have a strong year so the Broncos don't have to worry about it.
Even though on-field performance -- more than anything -- will dictate whether or not Russell Wilson is the Broncos' QB in 2024, the financial side of things certainly makes a huge impact. But the Broncos will do what needs to be done if Wilson repeats his dreadful 2022 level of play.