Denver Broncos roster: Only one player makes CBS Sports top-100 list
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked the top 100 players in the NFL ahead of the 2023 season, and only one Bronco made the list, which is insane. I guess I'd rather be a fan of a team that is talked about less and is largely seen as an underdog.
Because if the Denver Broncos were getting an insane amount of hype only to not live up to it, enduring that fallout, as many of us did in 2022, is not fun. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked his top 100 players in the NFL heading into the 2023 season, and somehow, only one Bronco made the list.
Patrick Surtain II came in at 17th on the list, which is a fine ranking, but as you can imagine, the big-market CBs were ranked ahead of him. Jalen Ramsey ranked 14th and Sauce Gardner came in at 15th on the list.
I can see Ramsey being ranked higher than Surtain, but this hype around Sauce Gardner is getting ridiculous. Opposing offenses simply do not throw Surtain's way anymore, so he isn't going to fill the stat sheet, but I digress.
What is odd is that Surtain was the only Bronco to make the list. The next best player on the team is probably Justin Simmons, but he didn't even crack the top 100 but instead was given an "Honorable Mention" at the bottom of the list.
All of Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James, Micah Hyde, Tyrann Mathieu, Kamren Curl, Harrison Smith, and Kevin Byard were ranked AHEAD of Simmons, which is utterly insane. Kamren Curl, are we serious right now? This list is objectively awful, and this might be the biggest gripe I have with it.
There are also plenty of other reasons to think this list is awful. DJ Jones is the best run-stuffer in the NFL but is nowhere to be found on the top 100 list. K'Waun Williams might be the best slot cornerback in football, but he isn't on the list.
Quinn Meinerz emerged as one of the premier guards in the NFL but is nowhere to be found on this list. While these subjective lists don't make a difference at the end of the day, it's still frustrating to see the lack of recognition that certain Broncos' players are getting.
If the team is competitive this year, you best bet that the national NFL landscape will hopefully begin talking about how many talented, elite players the Broncos have on their roster.