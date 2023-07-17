Everything you need to know: Denver Broncos Madden 24 Ratings
The Madden 24 cover was announced a few weeks ago. On Monday, team and player ratings were announced. How did the Denver Broncos fare?
EA Sports, a few weeks ago, officially announced that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the featured athlete of the Madden 24 video game.
On Monday, overall team and player ratings were announced, so here is everything you need to know that is Denver Broncos related.
Denver Broncos team overall rating in Madden 24: 78
I personally think that 78 is an accurate rating for the Denver Broncos after the awful 2022-23 season. With the addition of Super Bowl champion head coach Sean Payton, it could be a little bit higher, but overall, for me, it seems very accurate.
Now, let's check out the individual player ratings ...
- Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson (76), Jarrett Stidham (61)
- Running Backs & Full Back: Javonte Williams (82), Samaje Perine (78), Michael Burton (71), Tyler Badie (68)
- Receivers: Jerry Jeudy (83), Courtland Sutton (82), Tim Patrick (80), KJ Hamler (75), Marquez Callaway (72), Kendall Hinton (70), Montrell Washington (68), Lil'Jordan Humphrey (66), Jalen Virgil (62), Brandon Johnson (61)
- Tight Ends: Greg Dulcich (72), Chris Manhertz (72), Adam Trautman (72), Albert Okwuegbunam (68)
- Offensive Line: Ben Powers (81), Garrett Bolles (81), Mike McGlinchey (80), Quinn Meinerz (76), Cam Fleming (74), Lloyd Cushenberry (73), Tom Compton (71), Luke Wattenberg (63), Kyle Fuller (59), Quinn Bailey (55)
- Defensive Line: DJ Jones (79), Zach Allen (77), Mike Purcell (73), Matt Henningsen (66), Eyioma Uwazurike (65), Elijah García (64)
- Edge Rushers: Randy Gregory (83), Baron Browning (75), Jonas Griffith (72), Jonathon Cooper (72), Nik Bonitto (70), Justin Strnad (64), Aaron Patrick (61)
- Linebackers: Josey Jewell (80), Alex Singleton (77)
- Cornerbacks: Pat Surtain II (91), K'Waun Williams (76), Damarri Mathis (71), Tremon Smith (69), Essang Bassey (66)
- Safeties: Justin Simmons (92), Kareem Jackson (78), Caden Sterns (73), PJ Locke (68), Delarrin Turner-Yell (65)
- Special Teams: Riley Dixon (73), Mitchell Fraboni (32)
Notes:
Rookie ratings are not released yet, but they will be released this week. It is known that Marvin Mims is the third-fastest rookie receiver with a 92 speed, only behind Ravens rookie Zay Flowers and Giants rookie Jalin Hyatt, who both have 93 in that category.
Elliott Fry is not in the game, so the Broncos (at the moment) do not have a kicker in Madden.
IMPORTANT: Ratings are subject to change during the season.
To recap, the Broncos' overall rating is 78, and the five highest-rated players are Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II, Jerry Jeudy, Randy Gregory, and Courtland Sutton.
Which player should be rated higher? Which player should be rated lower? What are your overall thoughts on the Broncos' Madden 24 ratings?