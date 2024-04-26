Everything Bo Nix said about Broncos drafting him 12th overall
The Broncos got their guy in Bo Nix, what was his reaction after getting drafted?
The Denver Broncos made a first-round selection in the NFL Draft for the first time since 2021 due to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades. Sean Payton made his first first-round pick as the Denver Broncos head coach, and what a pick it was.
As we all know, the Denver Broncos selected Oregon's quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick. Brock Bowers was on the board, but the Broncos could not afford to miss a quarterback. There is no time to talk about Bowers right now, it is time to talk about the new franchise quarterback for the Denver Broncos.
Bo Nix is the perfect fit for the Broncos, and the Broncos got him. That being said, let's take a look at what Bo said after getting drafted by Denver and his reactions ...
First things first ... 'The Call' ...
The call is something that every single prospect wants to get during their respective NFL Draft. It is a special moment when the player gets to know his new team. Bo was not in-person in Detroit, as he was with his entire family at home waiting for the big moment. Once he got the call, Bo looked excited and grateful to be a Bronco.
After the pick, Nix was interviewed and mentioned important things about what it means to him to become a Denver Bronco ...
"It means a lot, I can't thank them enough for taking me, and for putting their belief in me. There's a lot in the future that's going to need to be done — a lot of work to be done, a lot of growing, and a lot of getting better. I just appreciate the value that they saw in me.""- Bo Nix, Broncos QB
""I know everybody has to compete. I know everyone has to go to work. We haven't had any conversations thus far, just draft prep and obviously the recent draft pick [call]. Other than that, I just can't wait to get around the locker room, can't wait to get around the guys, meeting my new teammates, meeting new coaches and get to work.""- Bo Nix, Broncos QB
Also, following his selection, Bo posted a video on his social media, showing his excitement about becoming a Denver Bronco.
Besides the reactions on the selection, Bo talked about the offense ...
""I think when you look at their offense, when you look at the scheme, [there are] a lot of really fun concepts that I've run in the past, a lot of fun things that I've been able to do and have success in. We were able to just talk over those and communicate those. I believe just talking football is one of the best things you can do in the process, and that's what we did a lot of.""- Bo Nix, Broncos QB
Broncos Country, we got our quarterback.