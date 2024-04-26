Denver Broncos rivals going all offense in 1st round of 2024 NFL Draft
The Broncos drafted Bo Nix, but what did the other three AFC West teams do?
Thursday was a fascinating day for Broncos Country, as they selected Oregon's quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, their first first-round pick since 2021 (Patrick Surtain II).
With the above being said, let's look at what the Broncos' AFC West rivals did on day one of the 2024 NFL Draft ...
Los Angeles Chargers - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame (5th overall pick):
The Chargers at five overall was an interesting situation, as many viewed it as the 'start' of the draft since the top four picks were locks. Pick five was a selection where teams like the Giants, Vikings, Raiders, and Seahawks could have traded up to get a quarterback. I did not mention Denver here, because after the Draft, Sean Payton was joking that they were only pretending to want to move up.
After the decision was made, regarding no trade at five, it was unknown if the Chargers would select an offensive lineman or a wide receiver, since they lost Mike Williams in free agency and traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears.
Los Angeles elected to go offensive line to protect Justin Herbert. Before the draft, it was rumored that Alabama JC Latham would be the first offensive lineman selected, but in the end, it was Notre Dame's Joe Alt. A top-tier tackle. A good pick for the Chargers in my opinion.
Las Vegas Raiders - TE Brock Bowers (13th overall pick):
This time, the Raiders did not make a controversial selection. In previous years, they have selected guys like Clelin Ferrell, Damon Arnette, and Alex Leatherwood in the first round despite not being projected to go that high. Las Vegas had needs at cornerback, offensive line, and probably even quarterback, but they decided to go 'Best Player Available' with their first pick, by selecting star tight end Brock Bowers.
The Raiders traded up last year to select Michael Mayer, and now they have Bowers, a top-tier tight-end prospect. Bowers will likely be a top weapon for whoever starts at quarterback for Las Vegas. A prospect they could not pass on after how the picks before them went.
Bowers was a guy the Broncos could have drafted, but they decided to secure their guy at quarterback.
Kansas City Chiefs - WR Xavier Worthy (28th overall pick on a trade with Buffalo):
Kansas City traded up from 32 to 28 with the Buffalo Bills, to select the speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who broke John Ross' 40-yard dash record in this year's NFL Combine. The Chiefs traded picks 32 (round 1), 95 (round 3), and 221 (round 7) to move up four spots to get their guy. Buffalo sent picks 28 (round 1), 133 (round 4), and 248 (round 7) to Kansas City.
Rashee Rice will get suspended after his car incident in the offseason. Regardless of Rice's situation, the Chiefs needed a wide receiver. Yes, they signed Marquise Brown in free agency, but on a one-year deal. Now they got even faster, and Mahomes can have his deep-threat weapon, like when Tyreek Hill was with them.
Worthy is a very talented receiver, a guy that the Chiefs seemed to be interested in since the beginning of the draft process.