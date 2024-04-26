Broncos decision to Bo Nix was only a surprise to those not paying attention
It didn't make sense to some but it did to those making the selection. Bo Nix is a Bronco.
By Kaden Staab
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft went exactly as the Denver Broncos wanted it to. They had Bo picked for months and were able to stay right at the 12th overall spot and get their guy. Sometimes you have to pivot and and move around the board to make sure your player is selected at the right time. This was a case where the board fell exactly how it needed to and here we are. Bo Nix is on his way from Eugene Oregon to the Mile High City.
Back in January, I predicted on Twitter/X that the Broncos would ultimately stay at pick number 12 and select Bo Nix. Sean was incredibly close to selecting Patrick Mahomes back in the 2017 NFL Draft. He doesn't lose out this time as he stays put and makes the phone call to the former Oregon star.
For those new to Bo Nix, he makes a ton of sense. He has the exact skillset that Sean Payton would want. He's cerebral in nature. He processes and throws with timing and precision. His game mirrors Drew Brees to some extent. I'm not the first nor the last to make that comparison either. Sean joined The Pat McAfee show shortly after the selection to weigh in on how this selection was made and what his opening thoughts are going into the season now with Bo at the helm.
So after eight years of losing and a carousel of quarterbacks, the Denver Broncos try something new by selecting one in the top half of the NFL Draft. Will Bo be the answer? Will he be the guy to bring playoff hopes back to Broncos Country? Time will tell, but to say Broncos fans are ecstatic might be an understatement.