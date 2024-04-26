Sean Payton makes massive statements about Bo Nix after drafting him
Sean Payton clearly loves Bo Nix
Sean Payton has never selected a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft...until now. Payton and the Denver Broncos used the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, who has been long-rumored as a clear fit for what Payton likes and wants to do offensively.
There are many reasons why Nix could be considered the ideal prospect fit for the Denver Broncos, and while fans are certainly going to have their opinions about whether or not he was worthy of the 12th overall pick, Sean Payton was absolutely blown away.
That sentiment came across in a quick spot he did with ESPN's Pat McAfee, who asked him about the process of selecting Nix. Payton, among many other things, made the massive statement that Nix is the "most accurate passer in college football history".
"1st on third down. 1st with fewest sacks. The most accurate passer in college football history. 1st at the end of half two-minute. 1st at the end of the game in two-minute. 2nd in red zone..."- Sean Payton
Payton went on to say that he was impressed with Nix's arm strength, which has been a topic of discussion throughout the offseason. He also talks about how easy it is to immediately focus on what a guy can't do when evaluating a prospect as opposed to going to what he can do.
In other words -- Bo Nix sold himself to Sean Payton, big time. Just how big was it? ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out an absolute bombshell.
Payton has outlined before just how close he was to drafting Mahomes in the 2017 class. He wasn't about to make the mistake of passing on Bo Nix when he was so convinced of his projection now some seven years later.
We all know that it's too lofty and too rare of air to put Nix in the same conversation as Patrick Mahomes. But when a coach is convinced on a guy, it's a big deal.