ESPN analyst gives Denver Broncos a top 10 offensive line ranking
Mike Clay of ESPN ranked all 32 projected starting offensive lines in football for 2023, and the Denver Broncos got a strong ranking. I mean, when you look at each team and their projected starting offensive lines, it's hard to argue with the Broncos' placement.
What is apparent is that there is a huge shortage of quality OL play in the NFL. That has seemed to be the case for years now. Many teams simply do not have five quality, starting caliber offensive linemen.
The Broncos appear to have four in their projected starting lineup, and this ranking might be even higher if the center position can produce.
Mike Clay ranked the Broncos' OL as ninth best in the NFL.
At first, I was like no way, not a chance, but take a look at this entire list, and tell me who should be above the Broncos. In reality, a ton of teams have poor OL units. Some true contenders' biggest weaknesses are along the offensive line. Clay ranked the Jacksonville Jaguars' unit as the 31st in the NFL, and this is a team that is likely going to win 10+ games in 2023.
What sticks out to me about the Broncos' OL is that they may not have a single elite player in this unit, but instead have what could be four average-above-average players at each position. The biggest question mark is at center. The Broncos added career backup Kyle Fuller at center and also took Alex Forsyth in the seventh-round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
I think Forsyth begins the year as the week one starter unless the Broncos decide to make the right choice and sign free agent Ben Jones instead. Among the AFC, the Broncos' ninth ranking ranks fourth in the AFC. Clay has the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs ranked ahead.
So obviously, Denver's OL ranks second in their division, according to Clay.
What do we think about this ranking? Is it fair? I think Denver did upgrade at left guard and right tackle with their free agent additions of Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey. Garett Bolles is solid and Quinn Meinerz might be the best OL on the team.
The center position battle is one I am eager to see, but as of now, it truly does appear like the Broncos do have one of the better OL units in the NFL.