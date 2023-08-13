Either way, don't put too much into the preseason for the Denver Broncos
There are so many takeaways from preseason games, but at the end of the day, they have no bearing on regular season performance
The Denver Broncos had a shaky first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, but there was still a lot to like. Either way, let's not put too much stock into these games. You might disagree with me, and that is fine, but I do not think it's healthy to look too deeply into these games. There are so many examples of teams who go undefeated in the preseason, only to fall flat on their faces when the real games start.
The other side of that coin is also true. However, I get why so many people in Broncos Country is wanting to put this team under a microscope during the preseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Given how poorly the 2022 season went, I think we desire to see any sort of positive change on offense, even in a virtually meaningless preseason game.
Couple that with the Broncos now having a Hall of Fame coach on the sideline, and I think seeing the Broncos play mostly poorly during their first preseason game was a bit of a shock to some. But I am here to say that I do not think it's really worth your time to look too carefully into this game. Like any game, practice, or any on-field action, you see some good, some bad, some great, and some ugly.
That's just how the NFL works. Russell Wilson made some great plays, but he also made some that he'd like to have back. The defense played well here and there, but also had some plays that they'd surely want back. Also, this was the first game action that the new-look Broncos had, so of course there was probably going to be more good than bad.
Now, if the Denver Broncos are struggling to begin the regular season, especially against their first two opponents in the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, then I think it's a valid response to be worried. However, the backups played most of this game and Denver was already missing two crucial pieces of their offense in Tim Patrick and Mike McGlinchey.
There were also valid concerns about the Cardinals' field, which was in poor condition. Please, Broncos Country, do not stress too much either way about this first preseason game. The Denver Broncos are going to be fine, in my opinion, and I don't think seeing them lose this game to arguably the worst team in football is going to change my stance.