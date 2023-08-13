Denver Broncos 6 stock up, 5 stock down after loss to Cardinals
Which Denver Broncos players had their stock rise or fall following their performances in preseason opener?
By Amir Farrell
Now begins the analysis following the Denver Broncos' close defeat to the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 18-17 in their preseason opener. There seems to be common chatter amongst fanbases around the league criticizing the debut of Sean Payton's starting offense however, the tape suggests otherwise for a few individual players.
While a handful of starters and even depth players did show struggles against a poor Cardinals roster, there are still an impressive amount of players that performed to expectations and even exceeded them while a few guys failed to reach them.
Denver Broncos Stock Up after preseason opener:
1. C Lloyd Cushenberry III
Despite the starting offensive line being a disappointment in the first four drives of the game, particularly on the left side, veteran center and former third-round pick Lloyd Cushenberry was most certainly one of the bright spots on the front the entire night. For someone who has already been listed as the team's starting center on the initial depth chart having all his competition behind him, it was rather reassuring to see the 25-year-old hold up exceptionally well in pass protection, despite his teammates struggling early. The Broncos are going to need a big year from number 79 if he wishes to find himself signing a second contract with the team next offseason.
2. TE Adam Trautman
Another fellow former third-round pick on the list. Even though he's already listed as the team's starting tight end, Adam Trautman does have the young and athletic Greg Dulcich waiting in the shadows to steal away the starting job. Granted, the Broncos will likely be running various two tight end sets and with the run game expected to be a key identity of the offense, we'll even see multiple three tight end packages. Who is one player that will be out there almost every run play? Adam Trautman.
In the pass game, Trautman didn't jump off the stat sheet too much with two receptions for 18 yards however, his work in the run game deserves more recognition. He is going to be a very valuable piece in front of RBs Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine this upcoming season and it makes all the more sense why Payton went out of his way during the draft to acquire him. Trautman's a very skilled blocker and showcased that in the preseason opener by doing the dirty work. Sean Payton is going to be able to be much more innovative with run designs considering the run-blocking tight ends he has in both Adam Trautman and Chris Manhertz who create free run lanes.
3. RB Jaleel McLaughlin
Despite not receiving much of an opportunity throughout the second half, rookie RB Jaleel McLaughlin did enter the game about midway through the fourth quarter where he had a few clutch runs and even an impressive reception for 12 yards on what should have been the game-winning drive. With just five total touches, he was able to lead all running backs in yards per attempt and showcased his ability to weave off tacklers in the trenches at such a small frame of 5 foot 7, 187 pounds. RBs Tyler Badie and Tony Jones Jr. better be on the lookout, because McLaughlin is looking explosive and will continue to prove he belongs on the roster with an increased snap count in the final two games of preseason.