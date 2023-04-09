3 difficult decisions remaining for the Broncos in the 2023 offseason
Tough decisions that Denver still has to make this offseason
3. How will the team work the draft boards?
The Broncos' front office figuring out how they want to attack the 2023 NFL Draft is going to be an interesting thing to see unfold. The issue is that they don't pick until the 67th overall selection. They also have the 68th pick.
Do they stand pat at 67 and 68 and draft two players with those picks, potentially filling two holes? Or, do they package those two picks to try and move up into the second round, potentially drafting a more high-end player?
Also, Denver does have tradeable players left on their roster, so could they even part with players during the draft to try and net themselves more picks? Being that George Paton has voiced how much he loves draft picks, I find it hard to believe that he'd package picks to move up, but I also don't think he wants to trade players currently on the roster for more picks, as that's really the only way for Denver to acquire more capital at this point.
What should they do? Well, they could use their 67th and 68th picks and move down. Perhaps they want to move down into the 70s or 80s to acquire another couple of picks, but still putting themselves in a position to get a quality player.
Good thing I'm not in the Broncos' front office, because I'd have no idea what to do.