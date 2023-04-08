5 spots on roster where Broncos may need to find a long-term answer
With free agency pretty much out of the way, the Denver Broncos will now turn their attention to upcoming NFL Draft.
The team still has some a few glaring weaknesses on the current roster and there could be a need for a long-term replacement to be found. Now, the replacement for that position could already be on the roster. If that player isn't already rostered, the Broncos could look for an option in the draft but it's also possible that other options would have to be considered or that player may not even be found this season.
The main objective for Sean Payton in his first year as head coach of this team will be to get Russell Wilson playing on a much higher level than we saw in 2022. But that won't be his only objective. The organization must consider the entire roster and these are some spots where an upgrade that turns into a long-term solution could be needed.
Cornerback
The Broncos have one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Patrick Surtain. On the other side, Damarri Mathis will be entering year two as a presumed starter. He is coming off of a good rookie season but if there is one position an NFL team can't afford to get complacent at, it's cornerback.
In a division with quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, having a strong secondary is paramount.
Taken in the fourth round of last year's draft, Mathis played in 16 games as a rookie and made 54 tackles with seven pass deflections.
The Broncos have K'Waun Williams at the No. 3 cornerback spot but the depth gets a bit questionable after that, with only Essang Bassey, Tremon Smith, Faion Hicks and Delonte Hood on the roster.
The Broncos will need Mathis to step up and solidify himself as the team's No. 2 cornerback. If his play on the field matches the promise that made him a high-rated prospect, the team could have a great duo for many years to come.
At the same time, if there is a prospect the team really thinks highly of sitting on the board in the draft, it could be inclined to take him. The cornerback position is one where a team can never have enough good options. Surtain was not the player most felt the Broncos should take when they did, but that has worked out.
Mathis will get the first shot but he's got a long way to go before he's considered the long-term starter.