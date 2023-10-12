Broncos would pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent league history with win on Thursday
The Denver Broncos do not have any chance to win in Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, right?
The Denver Broncos head to Kansas City to take on the defending world champions at their place, a team that they haven't won a game against since the Peyton Manning days.
While the Chiefs (4-1) have not looked like their dominant selves in this early 2023 season, they are still worlds beyond the Broncos (1-4) and this sets up one of the biggest mismatches so far this season.
The Chiefs have not lost to the Broncos since September 17, 2015. That will be a span of 2,947 days by the time the game kicks off. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos, and has had some huge games against them.
As a result, this once close, intense rivalry has tipped completely in the favor of Kansas City and there is no end in sight to this losing streak. In fact, all of the talk in Denver has already looked past the Chiefs, with talk of a looming fire sale and which teams could be coming to trade for the Broncos' top players.
A loss to the Chiefs is a foregone conclusion in the minds of many. The Chiefs will push their win streak over Denver to 16 and the Broncos will be one step closer to dumping the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Justin Simmons, Garett Bolles, Frank Clark and Courtland Sutton in an attempt to find pieces to construct a rebuild.
As for what will take place on the field, the Chiefs have one of the league's most consistent and efficient offenses and the Broncos' defense has not been able to stop anyone, quite literally. In addition, it's a short week for the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, a scenario that rarely, if ever, will favor the road team.
For all of these reasons, if this Broncos team, playing as bad as it has in recent weeks was to somehow knock off the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, it would easily be the biggest upset of this season but it would be one of the more shocking results in recent league history.
Does anyone actually believe it will happen?