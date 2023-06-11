Broncos undrafted rookie spotlight: OL Henry Byrd
Looking at all angles to get help for their offensive line, the Denver Broncos signed Princeton offensive tackle Henry Byrd following the 2023 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent.
It will be easy to overlook Byrd's name because players at Ivy League schools don't generally become NFL stars, but he is an interesting prospect who had several pre-draft visits with other teams.
Name: Henry Byrd
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
School: Princeton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Byrd committed to Princeton and came to the team in 2018, making an early impact and finishing his college career strong. He was selected to the All-Ivy First Team in 2021 and 2022 while helping the Tigers put the league's No. 1 passing offense on the field this past season.
He played tackle in college and will likely get a look there at the professional level but he may also be considered for a move inside to the guard spot. Byrd gave some interesting answers in this interview, including the fact that the Broncos are getting a player with great feet who gets out of his set quickly and enjoys the process in the weight room.
His love for tap dance, something he is quite accomplished in, will certainly lend to those great feet.
Chances of making final 53-man roster (1-10 scale): 3
As a rookie, Byrd will be looking to win a spot on the roster as a rotational lineman, whether that is as a guard or tackle. The Broncos will likely keep eight or nine offensive linemen on the final roster and many of those you can already predict.
Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz are going to be on the roster. Lloyd Cushenberry is currently considered the starting center but the Broncos could easily keep two guys who can play there.
That leaves two or three spots. Cam Fleming would have to be considered the front-runner to be the team's swing tackle and that could theoretically leave Will Sherman, Kyle Fuller, Quinn Bailey, Isaiah Prince, Chrisian DiLauro and fellow undrafted rookies Alex Palczewski and Demontrey Jacobs fighting for one spot.
The Broncos will likely keep at least one of their undrafted offensive lineman on the practice squad and quite likely, more than that. Byrd should at least find himself in that spot when training camp concludes and preseason games are over.