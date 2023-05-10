Denver Broncos undrafted rookie spotlight: OL Alex Palczewski
The Denver Broncos were widely expected to address the offensive line in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the only addition they made with any of their draft picks was with the 257th pick of the draft, taking Oregon center Alex Forsyth.
But following the draft, the first undrafted free agent the team signed was an offensive lineman — Illinois tackle Alex Palczewski.
Palczewski is a 6-foot-6 and 314-pound offensive tackle and though he has good size, he will be player who is seen as lacking enough size and strength to hold up at the professional level. That is the main reason he went undrafted.
He offers some solid traits that can be seen on film, including his quickness off the snap and his ability to make good adjustments in space. But he is going to struggle at the next level as he is an average pass-blocker and can be thrown off balance quite easily.
He does have good experience and played multiple positions along the offensive line at a school in one of the nation's top conferences.
He did suffer a torn ACL during college and was able to return from a fractured vertebra in his neck during his high school playing career.
The Broncos are going to need to add depth along the offensive line and will need to identify a swing tackle who can back up Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey.
Chances to make final roster (1-10 scale): 1.5
Palczewski's chances to make the 53-man roster are going to be quite low as his main focus in camp this year will be to not only add bulk but to learn to be able to play with that added size.
The Broncos absolutely have an opportunity at the offensive tackle position behind the starters, Bolles and McGlinchey, but Palczewski will still start out as a deep longshot due to his limitations.