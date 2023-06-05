Broncos undrafted rookie spotlight: OL Demontrey Jacobs
Going into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Broncos were expected to address the offensive line, which many considered the biggest weakness on the roster. But with their five draft picks, they only selected one offensive lineman, center Alex Forsyth, which their final pick.
However, following the draft, the Broncos signed three offensive tackles as undrafted free agents. One of those was Demontrey Jacobs.
Name: Demontrey Jacobs
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 304 pounds
School: South Florida
Position: Offensive Tackle
Born in Louisiana, Jacobs began his college career at Grambling State before transferring to South Florida ahead of the 2020 season. He made several starts at right tackle for the Bulls.
He comes to the NFL with good size and measurables, including long arms and a huge wingspan. He is definitely better as a run blocker than in pass protection at this early stage in his career and will need to absorb whatever he can in training camp this summer as his best bet is likely to land on the practice squad.
Chances of making final 53-man roster (1-10 scale): 1.5
This number has to be very low because Jacobs is going to be buried on the depth chart and the team just won't even be willing to commit to him as a backup as he is still way too raw and under-developed.
The Broncos have Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey who will start the season at tackle. They were in need of a swing tackle but the decision to bring Cameron Fleming back for another season was a wise move.
There are probably no less than three other tackles on the roster who are all ahead of Jacobs on the depth chart.
This training camp and preseason will be to gauge how well Jacobs holds up against professional competition. Is he strong enough to provide a push in the running game? Is he quick enough to hold up against the elite speed that he will see off the defensive edge in the NFL?
If he is, then the Broncos could stash him on the practice squad to groom as a potential rotational swing tackle at some point down the line. Fleming's new deal is only for one year and he will turn 31 years old this season.
The Broncos will likely turn to a younger option next season and who knows, perhaps that could be Jacobs?