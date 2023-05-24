Broncos make smart move by bringing back veteran offensive tackle
The Denver Broncos tinkered with their roster a little more on Wednesday and brought a familiar face back into the fold.
The Broncos made some noise on Tuesday by cutting long-time placekicker Brandon McManus. To replace his spot on the roster, the team signed defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster, who was most recently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.
While the Broncos are lining up tryouts for new kickers, they made a move that frankly should have been made sooner by re-signing offensive tackle Cameron Fleming.
Fleming has spent the past two seasons with the Broncos and played in 15 games for the team last season. He should slide right into the primary swing tackle spot on the bench behind starters Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey.
Fleming was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft and will now be entering his 10th season in the league with his fourth team. He has played in 111 career games with 61 starts, so the Broncos found a guy who is still just 30 years old with a ton of experience. It's hard to complain about that kind of transaction in late May.
To make room on the roster, the Broncos waived offensive lineman Hunter Thedford with an injury settlement.
As for the kicker position, The Broncos are searching for McManus' replacement. The team has reportedly lined up tryouts with Brett Maher, Elliott Fry and Parker White. Maher and Fry have kicked in the NFL while White went undrafted last year and tried out for multiple teams before signing with the Green Bay Packers this offseason. He was released last week.