Denver Broncos training camp dates and info for fans to know
Dates and times for the 2023-24 Denver Broncos Training Camp are set.
On Tuesday, June 27, the Denver Broncos released their 2023-24 Training Camp schedule, dates, and times. Fans will be able to attend 12 open team practices, but due to some regulations, only 3,000 fans will be able to enter each practice. Despite practice attendance being free, fans must get a ticket, which is a requirement for entry. Another rule is that you can get up to four tickets per practice.
There will be three practice sessions in July, and nine in August, including a Back Together Weekend event on July 29, with details to be announced soon.
These practices will be held at Centura Health Training Center, and if there is lightning or heavy rain, practice will be indoors and not open to the public. Fans may be notified about a possible cancellation before the scheduled time for the specific practice.
The Broncos announced that there will be parking available for fans, but since the facility parking spots are limited, they will work on a first-come, first-served basis.
According to the schedule that the team published on their social media accounts, all practice sessions will begin at 10:00 am MT. Parking lots will be opened at 8:00 am, as they will work on a first-come, first-served basis with limited space, and gates will be opened at 9:00 am. It is expected for the practices to last between two and two-and-a-half hours.
Ford is the main sponsor for the 2023-24 Denver Broncos Training Camp. The Broncos announced that the first 30 fans that show up at the gates, specifically at the "Ford Fast Pass Tent", with a Ford vehicle key, will be rewarded an early entry time to the practice field, and front-row seats. Additionally, every fan with a Ford vehicle key will receive a 15% off discount at the team store during training camp.
To get your tickets, you can click here. Remember that each practice has a maximum of 3,000 fans, so check availability.