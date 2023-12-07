Which Broncos are in the top 10 of the Pro Bowl Games voting at their positions?
The NFL has released the first update of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting, by giving the top ten most-voted players per position. Which Broncos are in those top ten?
The Pro Bowl games are back for the second consecutive season, this time, the event will be celebrated in Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, following the inaugural Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.
As every year, the NFL allows fans to send their favorite players around the league to the event, through voting. Fans can vote multiple times daily until December 25th. The voting consists of you, the fan, selecting six players at every position. To be specific, every time you vote, you can give a vote to 120 different players!
Earlier on Wednesday, the first update on the voting results was revealed. To be specific, the NFL announced the top 10 players with the most votes at every position, and the top 5 most-voted players overall.
There are five Broncos among their specific position's top 10 most-voted players. To be specific, these are safety Justin Simmons (3), center Lloyd Cushenberry (10), fullback Michael Burton (8), kicker Wil Lutz (8), and return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. (9).
Three out of these five players mentioned above are 2023 free agency and draft additions. Burton signed a one-year deal, Lutz was acquired via trade with the New Orleans Saints after the preseason, just before the regular season started, and Marvin Mims Jr. was selected with Denver's first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, to be specific in the second round (63rd overall pick).
Many Broncos fans might not be happy with this first voting update, since players who have been playing well so far in the season and deserve a Pro Bowl recognition, are not among their position top 10, such as Patrick Surtain, Quinn Meinerz, and Garett Bolles, among others. The good thing is that fan voting is not the full reason for players being selected for the event. Coaches and players vote too.
