5 Denver Broncos worthy of a selection in the 2024 Pro Bowl
Which Broncos players are most likely to receive a Pro Bowl nod this season?
By Amir Farrell
With Pro Bowl voting officially open to fans and just five games remaining in the season, it is a good time to reflect on the most outstanding players on the Denver Broncos roster in 2023. Fan voting for the Pro Bowl games will take place until Christmas Day on December 25 and the event will kick off on February 4th, 2024.
Despite the 2022 season being one to forget for many active Broncos players, new head coach Sean Payton has made an incredible impact on the development of several young players on the roster. As a result, for the first time in a long time, the Broncos may have multiple players selected to the same Pro Bowl team judging how well the group has played for one another. However, it will most likely be decided by the result of the next few games on Denver's schedule, considering that the Pro Bowl is a popularity contest after all. But if the votes were truly awarded to the players who deserved them, Broncos Country could see more than just two of their players playing in the Pro Bowl in 2024.
5 Denver Broncos deserving of a Pro Bowl selection
1. K Wil Lutz
Kicker Wil Lutz has strung together an impressive year in his first season with the Broncos and could be well on his way to the second Pro Bowl selection of his career. The 29-year-old leg has converted 25 of his 27 field goal attempts this season and even had one attempt blocked, which does not fall on him. Lutz's 92.6% field goal conversion percentage ranks fifth among all kickers with at least 25 attempts and is third in the AFC behind Titans kicker Nick Folk and Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein. However, Lutz has attempted two more field goals than both Folk and Zuerlein on the year making him a real candidate for this year's starting kicker in the Pro Bowl games.
For popularity reasons, fans will probably jump at the opportunity to vote for Ravens legendary kicker Justin Tucker like they do every year however, the veteran is statistically the worst kicker in the NFL this season with a mere 80.8% field goal conversion percentage. Therefore, Lutz does have a real shot at earning his spot and deserves it given how much higher of a volume he has had to kick at as opposed to other kickers in his conference. He did win November's AFC Special Teams Player of the Month after all.
2. G Quinn Meinerz
Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz has not only played at a Pro Bowl level this season but has also played his way into a legitimate All-Pro conversation. Therefore, a Pro Bowl nod for the third-year offensive lineman should be a no-brainer. Outside of cornerback Patrick Surtain ll, he is probably most deserving of the selection on the team. According to PFF, Meinerz has been the best run-blocking guard in the NFL since Week 8 and has an overall grade of 82.9 in 2023.
In 742 snaps, he has also yet to allow a single sack and has committed just one penalty through 12 games. Without Meinerz, the Broncos would severely struggle to run the football and protect the quarterback on the right side of the offensive line. His value is predominant to Denver's offense and should be rightfully awarded a Pro Bowl nod as a starter.
3. CB Patrick Surtain ll
Huge surprise, right? Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain ll is by far the best defensive back in the world and it is not close at all. His film is teach tape for any player not wearing No. 2 in a Broncos uniform. His numbers simply speak for themselves. Surtain ll has held multiple star wide receivers in check this season including Amari Cooper, Jordan Addison, Stefon Diggs, and many more. You can probably expect the All-Pro corner to be a lock for the Pro Bowl every single year for a long time.
4. S Justin Simmons
Broncos free safety Justin Simmons deserves a Pro Bowl nod after being snubbed of a spot in consecutive years. In 10 games this season, the eighth-year safety has racked up three interceptions and six pass breakups. Heavily credited for Denver's defensive turnaround, Simmons is widely known as the NFL's best safety, and deservingly so. His only competition for the starting position on AFC's Pro Bowl roster will likely be two fan favorites in Chargers' Derwin James and Bills' Jordan Poyer. However, Simmons has recorded more interceptions, allowed fewer completions when targeted, and allowed the lowest passer rating compared to James and Poyer. Assuming fans are taking notice of his game, Simmons should earn his second career Pro Bowl selection with ease.
5. C Lloyd Cushenberry
If Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry is not selected for the AFC's Pro Bowl team, it would be a complete disservice to the offensive line as a position group in the NFL. Cushenberry has not only played at a Pro Bowl level but has made a serious case on film for second-team All-Pro at the bare minimum. The fourth-year center has played like Denver's best center in several years and has consistently been a force in the run-and-pass game this season. Cushenberry's 99.1 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating since Week 7 ranks first among all centers in the NFL. If Pro Bowl voting had a direct reflection of a player's performance, the Broncos would have two starting offensive linemen in Meinerz and Cushenberry starting in the Pro Bowl games.