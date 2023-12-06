Broncos announce Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee
Offensive lineman earns WPMOY nomination from the Denver Broncos.
The NFL honors the legacy and leadership of players on and off the field by giving the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award every year. For many, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award is considered the most important and prestigious thing you can win in the National Football League.
Every year, all 32 NFL teams select a player to be nominated for the award. All the nominees receive a donation to their respective charities/communities, and the winner gets a bigger donation, plus the honor of wearing the Walter Payton Man of the Year patch on their jerseys. Also, all 32 nominees get a helmet decal for the rest of the season, since the nomination day.
On Tuesday, all 32 nominees were announced.
As you can see, the Denver Broncos selected offensive tackle Garett Bolles to be their 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
Bolles has had a consistent and positive impact, not only on the field but in the community. He has contributed off the field to foundations, and charities including his foundation (GB3), a mentorship program for kids in Arapahoe County, and his visits to the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center. Through his mentorships and programs, Garett is looking to help children with disabilities find success and help them chase their dreams.
Only one player has won the award as a Bronco, to be specific, legendary quarterback, and former general manager John Elway was the recipient of this prestigious award in 1992. Additionally, quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson, each won the award, but as members of other NFL teams. Manning with the Indianapolis Colts in 2005, and Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, respectively.
Offensive guard Dalton Risner, who is now a Minnesota Vikings player, was Denver's nominee last year.
The winner is announced during the NFL Honors ceremony, and the trophy is presented to the award recipient during the Super Bowl.
Congratulations Garett on being the 2023 Denver Broncos Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee!