Broncos have smashed free agency, but running back remains a glaring need
The Denver Broncos have spared no expense as the NFL free-agent market has begun to open. The team has come to terms on deals with several key pieces during the negotiation window. All of these deals will become official when the new league year starts on Wednesday.
The Broncos spent more money than any team in the league on Monday and really patched up some big holes with plans to sign Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey to help fix the offensive line and Zach Allen to replace Dre'Mont Jones, who left for big money in Seattle.
The Broncos also signed blocking tight end Chris Manhertz and combined with the signings of Powers and McGlinchey, two guys who come from two of the best rushing offenses in the NFL, it's clear that the Broncos are going to focus on running the football next season.
Now, all the team needs is a player that can do that.
Javonte Williams is clearly the team's No. 1 running back, but how he recovers from a torn ACL last season will be one of the biggest storylines going into this season. And regardless of how he does, the Broncos need depth behind him.
Mike Boone has already left as a free agent, signing with the Houston Texans.
What does that leave the Broncos with? The only other running backs on the roster are Damarea Crockett, Tyler Badie and Tyreik McAllister.
The Broncos could bring back Latavius Murray, last year's leading rusher, and many fans feel that they should, but that deal has yet to be made.
The running back market has yet to take off in free agency this year, which is no major surprise. Only Raheem Mostert, Boone and Matt Breida have signed new deals, with Mostert and Breida staying with their previous teams.
It remains to be seen what kind of deal Miles Sanders, Kareem Hunt, David Montgomery and some of the other big names at running back will get in the coming days, but the Broncos need to be monitoring that situation.
Alexander Mattison remains a great potential signing for the team but the team needs to bring in another back through free agency and potentially use a draft pick on one as well.